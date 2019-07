-McDonald hired as CBA administrator

-City voting Sept. 10, Nov. 12

-July 4th celebrations set

-More tragedy, wrecks on roads

-CHS improves on day two of 7-on-7

-Clinton breaks even to end summer campaign

-Plus see local pictures

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.