-Pursuit ends with $5,600, 200g found

-Serious auto wreck happened in storm

-Custer County crop damage minimal

-Businesses encouraged to stay local

-CHS plays winning squads in preseason

-Coach pitch state tourney returns for third year

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Marvella Shepherd

-Juanita Diaz

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.