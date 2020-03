-CPS performs deep cleaning on campuses

-WPLS going digital

-City sales tax increase may be tied to Kmart

-Sports shut down ‘til April 6th

-Oyler’s successful, Div. I career comes to unexpected close

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Len Flaming

-Nadine Matz-Foster

-State Deaths

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.