-Storm sirens only part of warning system

-Fallen officers being remembered

-Carlisle honored for service to foster kids

-Longdale man dies in wreck

-Javorsky, Collins named CBA valedictorian, salutatorian

-Clinton opens spring football on defense

-Reds complete season at state

-Plus see local pictures

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.