-Man charged for taking 4-year-old

-Man crashes trying to flee from OHP

-CPSF provides way to help grads

-Regional champions again

-Clinton soccer receives 6A reps at Yukon Festival

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Lyndon “Mac” McDow

-Berlan Womack

-State Deaths

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.