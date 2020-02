-21 apply for superintendent job in Clinton

-Deadline set for presidential primary absentee ballots

-Rain helps extinguish grass fire

-One injured in Washita County wreck

-Clinton claims district crowns

-CHS wrestling sends four to state tournament

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Robert Goettsch

-State Deaths

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.