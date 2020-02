-Theft case dismissed; perjury filed

-435 people in county on unemployment

-Survey only for those selected

-Roque earns ‘most improved’ nod

-Whirlwinds, Eagles

set aside rivalry for a bigger moment

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Steven R. Davis

-State Deaths

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.