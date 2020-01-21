What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

Monday, January 20, 2020
-Weather-related wrecks cause few serious injuries
-Classrooms would have double duty
-Students sell unique bracelets as fundraising project
-I-40 debate was hot subject 65 years ago
-Reds compete with No. 1
-Jefferson accepts COTY award
-Indians pull off dramatic upset of No. 1 Calumet
-Plus see local pictures
Obituaries
Lois “Jean” Richardson
-State Deaths
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.