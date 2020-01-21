What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

-Weather-related wrecks cause few serious injuries

-Classrooms would have double duty

-Students sell unique bracelets as fundraising project

-I-40 debate was hot subject 65 years ago

-Reds compete with No. 1

-Jefferson accepts COTY award

-Indians pull off dramatic upset of No. 1 Calumet

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

Lois “Jean” Richardson

-State Deaths

