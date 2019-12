-High-speed chase covers country roads

-County clerk will file discharge papers for vets

-Trucker hurt in three-auto crash

-Lady Indians flying high at break

-Texas Bowl features old Big-12 matchup for Oklahoma State

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Al Underhill

-State Deaths

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.