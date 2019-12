-Planning still ongoing for I-40 exits

-Grease fires, water don’t mix

-Clinton School Board meeting rescheduled

-Cornerstone party on Sunday

-Concurrent scholarships awarded

-Reds tame Tigers in ranked win

-Clinton pins Geary six times for first win

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-State Deaths

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.