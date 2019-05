-Arapaho-Butler valedictorian, salutatorian named

-County getting $4.1 million in federal funds

-Firemen go to car, apartment calls

-Beautification volunteers turn out

-Lady Reds reach semis again

-Reds’ comeback effort and season end in regional title

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-John Stermer

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.