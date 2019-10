-Local property rezoned for med marijuana

-Tornado shelters being built here

-Halloween events held for families

-Denney, McAtee Red Tornado Boy and Girl

-Lady Reds haul in 10 awards

-BF-DC shuts out Cyril, injuries force CBA forfeit

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Makeeta Leroy Whitecrow

-Elizabeth Richardson

-State Deaths

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.