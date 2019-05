-Chlorine level of Cordell water within standard

-Seniors recognized for leadership

-Kentner, Hernandez receive top honors

-Community volunteers sought

-Gaunt thankful to play for dad, Reds

-Sanchez appreciates team in only season

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Louise Jantz

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.