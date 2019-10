-ODOT adopts 8-year plan; lots for here

-Family event will unveil plans for McLain Rogers playground

-15 counties came here for CODA

-A-B school board seat filing set

-Reds meet Elks in short week

Blackburn wins contest

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-State Deaths

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.