-County pay hikes get another OK

-Injuries less than feared in I-40 crash

-Ex-Weatherfordite linked to terrorism

-Library asked to limit Wi-Fi

-CHS challenges OCS in final match of 2019

-A-B Alumni Softball Tourney set for Oct. 12

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-State Deaths

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.