-Hobart motel owner pleads in arson case

-Area’s state senator proud of first year

-School’s history gets new life

-Fundraiser will send students to convention

-Lady Reds finish 2019 with a win

-Volleyball plays OCS in regional

-Indians compete to the end at district tourney

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Richard Rousseau

-State Deaths

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.