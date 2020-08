Here is a look at The Weekend's headlines

- New city manager talks coming ‘home’

- More than 300 go virtual

- Guidelines in place for area controlled burns

- Jobs program in prepratory stages

- Felicia Yellow Eyes obituary

- Sooners, Cowboys see schedules revised

- A-B wins tourney opener

- CHS now 3-1

- State deaths

- Local pictures, articles and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app