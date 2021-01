Here is a look at The Weekend's headlines

- Trust donates $19,000 to United Fund

- Peggy Wood retiring after 30 years at OB&T

- I-40 crash involves 3 locals

- Clinton Public School music students rack up awards

- State deaths

- Lady Reds shine in clutch, advance

- Reds fall to eagles

- Local pictures, articles and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app