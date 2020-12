Here is a look at The Weekend's headlines

- Vet Center receives large donation

- Dotter shares flight with legendary Yeager

- PD seeks to add two officers

- Woman killed in wreck near Canute

- Harold Smith death notice

- Terry Allison Harms obituary

- CHS celebrates run, wants more

- Local pictures, articles and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app