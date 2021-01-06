Here is a look at the Wednesday edition

Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Here is a look at Wednesday's headlines
- Homeowners may qualify for exemptions
- City seeks to fill two open positions
- Two women charged in burglary
- Suspect captured after chase
- Arthur Fanshier obituary
- William G. Forrest obituary
- Pauline Alvis death notice
- Judy Kay Musick obituary
- State deaths
- Lindsey stays working for chance at OU
- Local pictures, articles and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app