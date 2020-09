Here is a look at Wednesday's headlines

- Airport sees uptick in traffic

- Suspect is accused of harboring fugitive

- CHS using lanyards, paid parking spots again

- Allen Plummer obituary

- Larry Siess obituary

- State deaths

- Lady Reds falter late in Cache loss

- Clinton defeats Altus

- Local pictures, articles and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app