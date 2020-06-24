Here is a look at the Wednesday edition

Here is a look at Wednesday's edition

- DHS office to stay open in Clinton

- Driving school slated

- Couple invests in church building

- OSU approves removal of Murray name from buildings

- Alliance: Use funds to plug wells

- BF-DC readies for 11-man transition

- Legislators concentrate on attacking beef problems

- Will going to vote at the polls be safe on June 30?

- Mitigation payments surpass $2B

- NSDAR Chapter resumes meetings

- How to keep your cool during hot weather

- Beef consumers, producers connect

- Donna Dobbs obituary

- Eugene Lowery death notice

- State deaths

- Local pics, articles and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app