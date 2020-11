Here is a look at Tuesday's headlines

- Local school attendance at 95 percent

- Kiwanis Pancake Day postponed as precaution

- Priority lists guided how electricity was restored

- Stack limbs near curb

- Frisco was crowded with dressed up children on Halloween

- State deaths

- Reds wake up, defeat Elks

- Local pictures, articles and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app