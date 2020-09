Here is a look at Tuesday's headlines

- Flu shot season gets underway

- Elk woman dies in Burns Flat wreck

- New dog park opening in Clinton

- John Henry Ferkins Jr. obituary

- Timothy Swihart obituary

- Vera Waldrop death notice

- Reba Pearl Vietta death notice

- Reds sprint past Owls

- State deaths

- Local pictures, articles and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app