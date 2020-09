Here is a look at Tuesday's headlines

- High school set to return to five days

- Annual Salad Supper called off

- Suspect charged with firearm possession

- Ray Hutchison obituary

- Kyle Harrison death notice

- State deaths

- Eagles rebound, punish Mangum

- Pitchers leading the way on A-B’s winning streak

- Local pictures, articles and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app