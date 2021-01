Here is a look at Thursday's headlines

- CPD catches two unique alleged thieves

- Info about wreck, lost cat given

- Agencies partner up tonight

- Michael Wabaunasee death notice

- State deaths

- Cowboys survive relentless Miami comeback

- Winter sports rankings

- CHS wrestlers battle at tourney

- Local pictures, articles and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app