Here is a look at Thursday's headlines

- Property tax deadline approaching

- Food banks serve hundreds of people

- Elk City man faces eight charges in Custer County

- Harold Smith death notice

- Inez Wilson death notice

- Terry Harms death notice

- State deaths

- Indians take down ranked rival

- Local pictures, articles and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app