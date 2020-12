Here is a look at Thursday's headlines

- New Exit 65 plans compared

- Righteous Riders motorcycle group hosting Christmas toy drive

- Council has brief meeting

- CPS pleas for more substitutes

- Laveta “Bede” Hoock death notice

- Timmy McGee death notice

- State deaths

- Reds see senior-laden Lions in semis

- Local pictures, articles and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app