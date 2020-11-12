Here is a look at the Thursday edition

Here is a look at Thursday's headlines

- Schools addressing COVID spike

- Christmas Connection continues tradition of providing gifts

- Skunks looking for new homes

- Donald Eugene Dyck obituary

- Charles Lasley obituary

- Linda Schmidt obituary

- State deaths

- Eugene Hall death notice

- Raymond Natseway Jr. death notice

- CHS hosts Harrah in playoff opener

- Mendez gets first FB contest win

- Football Playoff section

- Local pictures, articles and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app