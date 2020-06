Here is a look at Thursday's edition

- Tornado Dome prank proves costly

- City offering fitness courses for children, adults

- City filing, election still up in the air

- Miller works for breakout senior year

- Reds, Eagles tie, 7-7

- Edyth Carr obituary

- State deaths

- Local pictures, articles and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app