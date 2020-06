Here is a look at Thursday's headlines

- Fireworks still illegal inside city

- Summer Playground called off for 2020

- Four have filed for city offices

- There will not be a 2020 CHS graduation ceremony

- Red Tornadoes shut out Eagles

- State deaths

- Wanza Marine Leigh obituary

- Local pics, articles and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app