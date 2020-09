Here is a look at Friday's headlines

- Response is slight for U.S. Census

- High school schedule touted

- Suspect allegedly has sex with 14-year-old

- Anita Lynn obituary

- Bethel Hall obituary

- State deaths

- Area football teams continue non-district play

- Volleyball beats Snyder in four

- Local pictures, articles and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app