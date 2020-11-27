Here is a look at the Friday edition

Friday, November 27, 2020
Here is a look at Friday's headlines
- Free COVID tests available in Clinton
- Flat tires thwart alleged crime
- City searching for parks, rec director
- Weatherford council says no to masks
- James Kenneth Downs obituary
- Medrano Santana death notice
- Julie Cox death notice
- Richard Samuelson death notice
- CHS gets defending champs in quarters
- Local pictures, articles and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app