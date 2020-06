Here is a look at Friday's edition

- School year calendar plans ahead

- Clinton pair flown to OKC hospital following accident

- Dr. George Renison named a Distinguished Alumnus

- Helton takes over as SWOSU AD

- Reds win via walk off

- State deaths

- Local pictures, articles and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app