Headlines for the Weekend edition

Here's a look inside the Weekend Issue

- City, OML work on manager search

- Summer reading program will begin Monday

- Bobby Stewart will seek third term

- Credit card skimming devices found in area

- Throwback: Reds end with gold in 2003

- Curtis Rose obituary

- Wenona Dunn obituary

- Shirley Bourquin death notice

- Helen Jones death notice

- State deaths

- Local pics, articles and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.