Headlines for the Weekend edition

Saturday, May 30, 2020
Here's a look inside the Weekend Issue
- City, OML work on manager search
- Summer reading program will begin Monday
- Bobby Stewart will seek third term
- Credit card skimming devices found in area
- Throwback: Reds end with gold in 2003
- Curtis Rose obituary
- Wenona Dunn obituary
- Shirley Bourquin death notice
- Helen Jones death notice
- State deaths
- Local pics, articles and more.
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.