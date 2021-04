Here's a look at the Weekend's headlines

- Local man arrested while on bond

- Spirit of St. Louis 2 project at Burns Flat

- SSM Health takes over Midwest City hospital

- Clinton claims ‘Conflict’ sweep

- Reds pick up marquee win over Kingfisher

- State deaths

- Local news, pics and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.