Here's a look at the Weekend headlines

- CED-7 will look for new director

- Jail could change medical provider

- Moser has customized lengthy career in Clinton

- Reds fall in I-40 Classic opener

- CHS throwing trio places at Cache

- State deaths

- Special Design an Ad section

- Local news, features and pics.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.