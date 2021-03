Here's a look at the Weekend headlines

- Clinton man faces rape charges

- SWOSU names new president

- Lions ready for baseball

- Goodwin helps people get moving

- Reds roll, advance at area

- A-B boys’ season ends in triple OT thriller

- Edgar Wayne Stocks obituary

- Royce Wayne Green death notice

- Glorya Wilmoth death notice

- State deaths

- Local news, pics and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.