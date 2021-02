Here's a look at the Wednesday headlines

- CHS top graduates for 2021

- Saving money in 1980s proving costly today

- Four out of five Clinton school principals rehired

- Arapaho-Butler starts playoffs Friday

- Jasper Washa Sr. obituary

- State deaths

- Rising Stars page

- Local news, pics and more

- Save A Lot and Homeland/United inserts

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.