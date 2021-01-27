Headlines for the Wednesday Edition

Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Here's a look at Wednesday's Clinton Daily News
- Glancy Motel update
- City negotiating garbage contract
- Smith appointed by governor to serve State Board of Education
- A-B pushes through tourney adversity
- Orville E. “Bud” Fowler obit
- Michael Perkins death notice
- Cheryl “Kay” Gouldsby death notice
- Lee Rivera death notice
- Verlane Zerby death notice
- State deaths
- Local pics, news and more.
- Energyguard insert
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.