Headlines for the Wednesday edition

Here's a look at Wednesday's headlines

- Options for rescue funds discussed

- High school stops assigned parking

- Local students land on SWOSU’s summer honor rolls

- CHS wins district opener at Darko

- A-B earns tourney runner-up

- Meet the players today

- Death notice for Kenneth Betts

- Pending services for Amber Cox

- Insert: Save A Lot, Atwoods

- Local news, pics and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.