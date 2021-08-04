Headlines for the Wednesday edition

Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Here's a look at Wednesday's headlines
- Money missing from Clinton Roundup Club
- CPD’s first female supervisor
- Memorial service will honor CHS alum
- Clinton prepares for next week’s season opener
- Area gymnasts bring home Junior Olympic medals
- Death notice for Joan Lewis
- Death notice for Ervin Lee Schenewolf
- Inserts- Homeland/United, S&D, Save A Lot, Atwoods
- Local news, pics and more.
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.