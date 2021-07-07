Headlines for the Wednesday edition

Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Here's a look at Wednesday's headlines
- Suspect makes threats with knife in assault
- Plea made for volunteers to clean during tourney
- Aispuro plans to file for city council seat
- Walkers invest in family clinic to help western Oklahoma
- Turney taking leadership role up front
- Rattler already benefitting from NCAA’s rule change
- Rosaline Ann Fry obituary
- Atwoods, Save A Lot, American Water Company inserts
- Local news, pics and more.
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.