Here's a look at Wednesday's headlines

- Pair charged in trailer, bale squeeze theft

- Obey laws, practice safety while enjoying fireworks

- Turkey vultures are making Clinton their home

- Finch returns to head coach

- Young Clinton track athletes still working, winning

- Homeland/United inserts, S&D Drug inserts and Elk Supply-Ace inserts

- Local news, pics and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.