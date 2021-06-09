Headlines for the Wednesday Edition

Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Here's a look at Wednesday's headlines
- Final 65-65A design contract awarded
- Wheat harvest set to start
- Seller fails delivery of shed
- Clinton, western Oklahoma students fill SWOSU grads list
- Preps win Kingfisher Tourney
- Tommy Merrill obituary
- Cheryl Wedel obituary
- Notice of death for Timothy M. Powers
- Notice of death for Carol Hoffman
- Atwoods, Save A Lot inserts
- Local news, pics and more.
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.