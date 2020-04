Here's a look at Wednesday's Headlines

- Car theft, assaults top P.D. list

- Acme Park gym to remain closed

- Virtual art exhibit in works

- In their own words - Lily Adkinson

- Edelen, Pyron make All-State

- State deaths

- Local pics and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.