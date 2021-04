Here's a look at Wednesday's headlines

- Clinton First event set to resume

- Group to host cemetery walk

- Hammon man dies in UTV wreck

- Reds improve to 6-1 in district

- CHS softball picks up first win

- James “Jimmy” Richard Andazola death notice

- State deaths

- Save A Lot insert

- Local news, pics and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.