Headlines for the Wednesday edition

Here's a look at some of the Wednesday headlines

- State audit critical of CED7

- Dan Day can run for Custer County Sheriff

- In their own words (By Emily Stephens)

- Whitney remains reliable in spring

Obituaries for the following

-Lieutenant Colonel Jerry Paton Hill

- Frances Irene Bryan

- Tiffani LaShae Burnett Baker

- Death notice for Elizabeth Struck

- Local pictures and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.