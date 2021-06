Here's a look at the Tuesday headlines

- Suspect fights with nephew, authorities

- 5 hurt in wrecks at same area

- Museum to feature Miller’s artwork

- Notice of death for Maxine Rounds

- Notice of death for Roberta Joan Kauk

- Reds rally back, even record

- Dollar General insert

- Local news, pics and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.