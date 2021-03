Here's a look at Tuesday's headlines

- Tanker wreck jams up I-40 traffic flow

- Foundation doles out spring education grants

- Kiwanis Club sets up bowfishing raffle fundraiser

- Fields’ effort ends in varsity spot

- Indians take third at tourney

- State deaths

- Local news, pics and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.